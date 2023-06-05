KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional White Dhoti

The unwavering love and enthusiasm for cricket among the people of India were once again evident when Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer received an overwhelming response during his visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, where he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer seemed to be in a relaxed holiday mood. During his visit to the Veda Pathshala, he couldn't resist joining the students in a cricket session, and some delightful moments from the interaction were shared on Instagram.

The video clip showcased the Veda Pathshala premises, where Venkatesh Iyer engaged in a game of cricket with the enthusiastic students. One by one, the kids bowled to the cricketer, who showcased his impressive batting skills. Several teachers were also present.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Venkatesh Iyer expressed his joy and gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the students.“The love for the game is unbelievable.

"Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram.”

Stellar IPL season for Iyer

Despite the Kolkata Knight Riders' failure to qualify for the Playoffs, the IPL 2023 season will forever be etched in the memory of Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer showcased exceptional form by accumulating a total of 404 runs in 14 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 145.85. This season also witnessed a significant milestone for him as he achieved his maiden century in the IPL during a group game against the Mumbai Indians.

Iyer's century became only the second player from the Kolkata franchise to achieve a hundred-plus score in the tournament's history. The previous century was registered by Brendon McCullum, who achieved this feat 15 years ago during the inaugural season.