 KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional White Dhoti
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional White Dhoti

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional White Dhoti

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala to interact with the young students and ‘had a great time” with them playing cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

The unwavering love and enthusiasm for cricket among the people of India were once again evident when Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer received an overwhelming response during his visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, where he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer seemed to be in a relaxed holiday mood. During his visit to the Veda Pathshala, he couldn't resist joining the students in a cricket session, and some delightful moments from the interaction were shared on Instagram.

The video clip showcased the Veda Pathshala premises, where Venkatesh Iyer engaged in a game of cricket with the enthusiastic students. One by one, the kids bowled to the cricketer, who showcased his impressive batting skills. Several teachers were also present.

In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Venkatesh Iyer expressed his joy and gratitude for the opportunity to interact with the students.“The love for the game is unbelievable.

"Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram.”

Read Also
WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India
article-image
Read Also
IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer ends 15-year wait, first KKR batter to hit a century since Brendon...
article-image

Stellar IPL season for Iyer

Despite the Kolkata Knight Riders' failure to qualify for the Playoffs, the IPL 2023 season will forever be etched in the memory of Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer showcased exceptional form by accumulating a total of 404 runs in 14 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 145.85. This season also witnessed a significant milestone for him as he achieved his maiden century in the IPL during a group game against the Mumbai Indians.

Iyer's century became only the second player from the Kolkata franchise to achieve a hundred-plus score in the tournament's history. The previous century was registered by Brendon McCullum, who achieved this feat 15 years ago during the inaugural season.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajrang Punia Slams WFI Chief As He Returns to Work: 'Those Who Devalued Our Medals at ₹15 Now...

Bajrang Punia Slams WFI Chief As He Returns to Work: 'Those Who Devalued Our Medals at ₹15 Now...

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional...

KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Joins Students Of Veda Pathshala In Cricket Session, Sports Traditional...

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

Australia vs India, ICC WTC Final 2023: From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Shami, Check Out FPJ's Probable...

Australia vs India, ICC WTC Final 2023: From Virat Kohli To Mohammed Shami, Check Out FPJ's Probable...

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways

Protesting Wrestlers Rejoin Government Duties: Here's A Look At Their Jobs In Indian Railways