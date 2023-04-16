IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer ends 15-year wait, first KKR batter to hit a century since Brendon McCullum's 158*

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer made history on Sunday as he became only the second from the franchise to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Iyer ended a 15-year drought for KKR when he scored 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 22 of IPL 2023.

Former KKR opener and coach Brendon McCullum's historic 158 not out in the first-ever match of inaugural IPL in 2008 was the last century for the team in the IPL.

Iyer scored 104 off 51 balls with six fours and nine towering sixes.

His knock however, was the only bright spot in KKR's innings as they ended up 185 for 6 in 20 overs after being put into bat.

"Feels great. Coming to Mumbai and playing this game is special. From team's perspective, the job is still half done. Confident boys can defend. I think one thing that I am particular about is playing for the team when I go out there.

"Nothing else, not thinking about what's going to happen in the 16th over during the sixth over. (Key to defending this total) It was clearly evident that the cutters are holding a lot. Slower balls are effective so are the spin bowlers. We have an amazing trio of spinners. Wickets upfront will be key honestly," Iyer said at the mid-innings break.