'Kindness, Chivalry & Respect': Virat Kohli Keeps Fans Guessing With Cryptic Social Media Post

In a recent social media update, Virat Kohli posted a cryptic message which has kept his fans guessing and excited. The three different post made by Kohli contained words like 'Kindness, Chivalry & Respect'. This post comes just before team India takes on Bangladesh in the two-match test series.

Kohli is making his comeback to test cricket after a short break following the Sri Lanka series. With the Bangladesh test series coming up, all eyes will be on Kohli's form as India aims to make it to the World Test Championship final for the third straight time. Earlier India had lost the WTC finals to New Zealand and Australia.

Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's record

Kohli last played a Test match nine months ago and missed the five-match series against England due to personal reasons. As he makes his comeback to Test cricket, he stands on the brink of breaking a significant record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The right-hander is just 58 runs away from becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 27,000 international runs. Currently, this record is held by Tendulkar, who achieved the milestone in 623 innings. In contrast, Kohli has played only 591 innings so far. If he crosses that 58-run mark in the upcoming Test series, he will set the record in fewer matches.

Besides Tendulkar's record, Kohli is on his way to achieving yet another milestone in test career during the upcoming two-match test series against Bangladesh. Currently the former India skipper is sitting on 8,848 runs at the moment and the right-handed batter is only 152 runs away from completing 9,000 Test runs to become only the fourth Indian player in history to do so.