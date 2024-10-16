Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Behind Attacking Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood, Gives WWE An Ultimatum To Air His Video

Image: X

WWE star Kevin Owens has released a video revealing the reason behind beating Cody Rhodes post-Bad Blood event. The prize fighter also gave an ultimatum to WWE to air the footage and let people see the reason behind the attack.

In the video, Owens can be heard saying, "Ever since Bad Blood, there's been a lot of questions about why I did what I did to Cody. There's been a lot of judgments, too. A lot of people judging me for what I did and as much as I'd love to explain myself, give my side of the story, and speak my mind, WWE has not allowed me to do that. They have done the opposite. They've tried to shut me up, it seems, because they wouldn't let me come to SmackDown.

He added, "I sent them a video that I hoped they would air on RAW last night, and they didn't. So nobody could hear what I have to say. But of course, they had plenty of time for Cody to talk, but not for me... So I'm giving them until Friday, this Friday on SmackDown, to air my video, so that people can hear what I have to say. And if they don't, then I guess I'll post it here,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Timeline of Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens enemity

Following the Bad Blood the footage of the fight between Rhodes and Owens had gone viral on social media. While WWE has promised to take action on the incident, Owens was not allowed to appear during a recent episode of SmackDown.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The relationship between the two soured after Rhodes agreed to team up with former Bloodline leader and the OTC Roman Reigns to take on the new Bloodline of Solo Sikoa. Both Rhodes and Roman went onto win the match.

Following the Bad Blood, both Rhodes and Owens were about to get into a brawl on SmackDown but the former champion (Kevin Owens) was stopped by Randy Orton. Randy Orton was hit with an elbow in the face for his troubles which led to the Viper striking Owens in the face. Later during the show Owens attacked Randy Orton as medical help was called by the SmackDown GM.