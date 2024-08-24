WWE Smackdown 24/08/2024 Results: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens In Tag Team Action, LA Knight Defends His US Championship

By: Aakash Singh | August 24, 2024

Cody Rhodes had a segment with Grayson Waller, Nick Aldis, and Kevin Owens. Aldis later announced a tag team match between Owens and Rhodes vs Waller and Austin Theory.

LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. Knight hit BFT and pinned Escobar.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi beat The Unholy Union as Naomi hit a springboard moonsault before pinning.

Bloodline defended their tag team championship successfully against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Tama Tonga pinned Dawkins for the win.

The main event of Smackdown saw Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes beat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Owens hit the pop-up powerbomb on Waller before covering him.

