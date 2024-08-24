WWE Smackdown 24/08/2024 Results: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens In Tag Team Action, LA Knight Defends His US Championship

By: Aakash Singh | August 24, 2024
Cody Rhodes had a segment with Grayson Waller, Nick Aldis, and Kevin Owens. Aldis later announced a tag team match between Owens and Rhodes vs Waller and Austin Theory.
(Credits: Twitter)
LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. Knight hit BFT and pinned Escobar.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi beat The Unholy Union as Naomi hit a springboard moonsault before pinning.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bloodline defended their tag team championship successfully against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Tama Tonga pinned Dawkins for the win.
(Credits: Twitter)
The main event of Smackdown saw Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes beat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Owens hit the pop-up powerbomb on Waller before covering him.
(Credits: Twitter)