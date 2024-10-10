Roman Reigns, The Rock, And Cody Rhodes Set For Epic Triple Threat Main Event At WWE WrestleMania 41; Here’s Why It Could Happen

Image: X/WWE

The anticipation for WWE WrestleMania 41 is building, and rumours suggest a massive Triple Threat match might headline the event. Reports indicate that WWE is considering a showdown featuring WWE champion Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns in 2025. Initially, the plan was to have a one-on-one match between Cody and The Rock, a rivalry that kicked off on the Raw following WrestleMania 40 when The Rock interrupted Cody, marking the start of their intense storyline.

However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts has reveal that adding Roman Reigns to the mix for a Triple Threat match is being seriously considered, potentially making it the main event for WrestleMania 41. While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said, "Maybe [The] Rock takes out Jimmy [Uso] on the way to WrestleMania; maybe The Rock has to take out Jey [Uso]. Who knows? But ultimately, Roman Reigns can win the Royal Rumble."

"The Rock can get himself in the main event of WrestleMania. And Night Two of WrestleMania is that way main event [sic] with Cody Rhodes defending his title against The Rock and Roman Reigns. And all three within that triple threat have problems with each other,"

Speculation around this potential match has only grown since The Rock made a cryptic ‘1-2-3’ gesture during the final moments of the Bad Blood event, where he was in the ring with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

With the way the storyline is developing adding Roman Reigns to the possible Rock vs Cody match makes for an intriguing twist that would take the stakes to new heights. WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a monumental event, with a main event that could showcase three of WWE’s biggest stars in one ring