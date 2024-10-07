Drew McIntyre Shows Wound That Needed Stitches After Hell In A Cell Match Against CM Punk At WWE Bad Blood; See Pic

Image: X/ WWE

The brutal showdown between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in the Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood was an absolute war that left fans in awe. While it initially seemed like McIntyre had walked away with just a few cuts and bruises, later footage showed the extent of the damage. He required multiple stitches to close his wounds. McIntyre has finally responded to the severe injuries he sustained during his brutal match against CM Punk at Bad Blood

Here's how CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Hell in a cell match unfolded

From the very beginning, McIntyre dominated, tossing Punk into the steel cage and delivering devastating blows. But the brutality escalated when McIntyre drove a wrench into Punk’s forehead, opening up a deep gash and causing blood to pour down his face.

Despite the savage assault, Punk didn’t back down. In a shocking twist, he grabbed the same wrench and turned it against McIntyre, digging it into his opponent’s head. McIntyre, too, was now bleeding heavily but refused to quit. The two men continued to exchange punishing strikes, with McIntyre attempting to crush Punk with the steel steps. Just when it seemed like McIntyre had the upper hand, Punk delivered a brutal Go to Sleep (GTS), leveling the Scottish powerhouse.

Both men were covered in blood, and it looked like the end was near, but Punk wasn’t done yet. He wrapped up the match with his trademark vicious knee strike, chaining it into McIntyre’s face, securing the victory. Punk was immediately attended to by EMTs, receiving oxygen to help him recover from the grueling contest.

With no clear direction for either superstar’s next steps in WWE, this brutal contest is sure to go down as one of the most iconic Hell in a Cell matches in history.