Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman

Lionel Messi | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday confirmed that the Argentina football team, along with star player Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala to play a friendly match in November this year.

He was speaking to reporters here following the Argentina Football Association's (AFA) announcement that their national team, led by manager Lionel Scaloni, would play friendly matches in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala.

Abdurahiman said the state had initially requested AFA to schedule the match in either October or November this year.

"Initially, AFA planned it for 2026. However, we contacted them and requested that they hold the match in Kerala this year. Now, AFA has officially confirmed it. We intend to bring the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup," the minister said.

Expressing his happiness, Abdurahiman added, "A lot of effort has gone into bringing the Argentina football team to Kerala. We have started planning the rest of the arrangements and will soon discuss the details, including the venue, with the Chief Minister".

He said several lakh football fans in the state are eagerly awaiting the match. "Our intention is to provide a platform for fans to see Messi play in Kerala," he said.

The minister further stated that the Union sports ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have approved the event and that a government order had been issued in this regard.

Regarding the opposition team, he said, "We will select a team from among FIFA's top 50. Several teams have approached us. The Australian football team has expressed interest, and we also have a sports exchange agreement with them. Similarly, three or four other teams have contacted us."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)