 Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman

Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman

He was speaking to reporters here following the Argentina Football Association's (AFA) announcement that their national team, led by manager Lionel Scaloni, would play friendly matches in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Saturday confirmed that the Argentina football team, along with star player Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala to play a friendly match in November this year.

He was speaking to reporters here following the Argentina Football Association's (AFA) announcement that their national team, led by manager Lionel Scaloni, would play friendly matches in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala.

Abdurahiman said the state had initially requested AFA to schedule the match in either October or November this year.

"Initially, AFA planned it for 2026. However, we contacted them and requested that they hold the match in Kerala this year. Now, AFA has officially confirmed it. We intend to bring the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup," the minister said.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Directs IB Ministry To Hear Filmmakers Of ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ Before Extending Suspension
Bombay HC Directs IB Ministry To Hear Filmmakers Of ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ Before Extending Suspension
Shocking! Former Surrey Cricketer Duncan Pauline's Wife Tragically Passes Away While Shopping In Surrey
Shocking! Former Surrey Cricketer Duncan Pauline's Wife Tragically Passes Away While Shopping In Surrey
Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway
Uttarakhand: Chamoli In Chaos As Cloudburst Leaves Trail Of Destruction; Several Missing, Rescue Ops Underway
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹11.78 Crore, Arrests 2 Passengers From Bangkok At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹11.78 Crore, Arrests 2 Passengers From Bangkok At CSMIA
Read Also
Bizarre! UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Gives Autograph Over Female Fan's Breast In China; Video Viral
article-image

Expressing his happiness, Abdurahiman added, "A lot of effort has gone into bringing the Argentina football team to Kerala. We have started planning the rest of the arrangements and will soon discuss the details, including the venue, with the Chief Minister".

He said several lakh football fans in the state are eagerly awaiting the match. "Our intention is to provide a platform for fans to see Messi play in Kerala," he said.

The minister further stated that the Union sports ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have approved the event and that a government order had been issued in this regard.

Regarding the opposition team, he said, "We will select a team from among FIFA's top 50. Several teams have approached us. The Australian football team has expressed interest, and we also have a sports exchange agreement with them. Similarly, three or four other teams have contacted us."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yellove Meets City Blue Skies': Rachin Ravindra Poses With Manchester City Jersey In Front Of...

'Yellove Meets City Blue Skies': Rachin Ravindra Poses With Manchester City Jersey In Front Of...

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At...

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At...

Virat Kohli Spotted In White Beard Again After Training At Lord's In London

Virat Kohli Spotted In White Beard Again After Training At Lord's In London

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Almost Quit Tennis, Reveals Career Defining Promise Made To Parents;...

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Almost Quit Tennis, Reveals Career Defining Promise Made To Parents;...

Tottenham Fan Stuck Behind Car Displaying 'EZE' Number Plate As Rivals Arsenal Close In On Signing...

Tottenham Fan Stuck Behind Car Displaying 'EZE' Number Plate As Rivals Arsenal Close In On Signing...