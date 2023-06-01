 Karnataka: 24-year-old state-level volleyball player dies of heart attack
PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

A 24-year-old national level woman volleyball player hailing from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district died of heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday.

The dead identified as Saliyath was a former student of SDM College in Ujire.

Who was Saliyath?

Hailing from Padangady Poyyegudde, Saliyath, who got married a year ago was residing with her husband at Chikkamagalur. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she suffered chest pain and died at the hospital, according to reports.

Saliyath had represented the state at the national level volleyball tournament held at Allahabad and had played a crucial role in securing second spot for the state team. She had also won many medals for her outstanding achievement during her college days.

