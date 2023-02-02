Khelo India 2022: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to face each other in women’s volleyball finals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Volleyball competitions of the Khelo India Youth Games are coming to an end with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal facing each other in the finals of women’s categories. Semi-final matches for men’s categories are going on at the moment.

The final matches of Volleyball in both men’s and women’s categories will be played on February 3.

The semi-final matches for women’s categories were played between four teams, West Bengal vs Haryana and Tamil Nadu vs Kerala. In West Bengal vs Haryana, West Bengal defeated Haryana by 3-0.

Semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Kerala was nerve-wracking as both Kerala and Tamil Nadu were previous champions. But in this match, Tamil Nadu took over Kerala and won by 3-0.

