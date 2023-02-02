e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKhelo India 2022: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to face each other in women’s volleyball finals

Khelo India 2022: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to face each other in women’s volleyball finals

Final matches of Volleyball in both men's and women’s categories will be played on February 3.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Volleyball competitions of the Khelo India Youth Games are coming to an end with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal facing each other in the finals of women’s categories. Semi-final matches for men’s categories are going on at the moment.

The final matches of Volleyball in both men’s and women’s categories will be played on February 3.

The semi-final matches for women’s categories were played between four teams, West Bengal vs Haryana and Tamil Nadu vs Kerala. In West Bengal vs Haryana, West Bengal defeated Haryana by 3-0.

Semi-final between Tamil Nadu and Kerala was nerve-wracking as both Kerala and Tamil Nadu were previous champions. But in this match, Tamil Nadu took over Kerala and won by 3-0. 

Read Also
Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh women's, men's basketball teams win
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Khelo India 2022: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to face each other in women’s volleyball finals

Khelo India 2022: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to face each other in women’s volleyball finals

Bhopal's Islam Nagar will now be known as Jagdishpur, MP govt changes name with immediate effect

Bhopal's Islam Nagar will now be known as Jagdishpur, MP govt changes name with immediate effect

Khelo India 2022: Water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” at Upper Lake Bhopal

Khelo India 2022: Water ninjas showcase “Nari Shakti” at Upper Lake Bhopal

How the budget affects your Income Tax

How the budget affects your Income Tax

Khelo India 2022: Boxer Raat Rani of Bihar represents true essence of the Games

Khelo India 2022: Boxer Raat Rani of Bihar represents true essence of the Games