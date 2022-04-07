Karim Benzema gives Patrice Evra his jersey after scoring hat-trick against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra can't help but fanboy about his compatriot Karim Benzema.

The Real Madrid striker, after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea in the quarterfinal 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League, gifted his jersey to Evra.

The former French international Evra was on the sidelines, doing bradcasting duties for the match.

Benzema, 34 and fresh from the treble that sunk Paris St-Germain in the last 16, punished holders Chelsea with two magnificent headers in the space of three minutes midway through the first half.

Kai Havertz's header gave Chelsea hope before the break but keeper Edouard Mendy's poor clearance seconds after the restart gifted Benzema his third to put Real in command of the tie before the second leg at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 01:31 PM IST