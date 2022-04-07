e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Karim Benzema show as Real Madrid thump Chelsea 3-1 in quarterfinal 1st leg of UEFA Champions League

Benzema, fresh from the treble that sunk Paris St-Germain in the Rd of 16, punished holders Chelsea with two magnificent headers in the space of three minutes

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Chelsea | Photo: AFP
Frenchman Karim Benzema's hat-trick put Real Madrid in a position of power against Chelsea following the quarterfinal first leg of the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti made a winning return to the club where he won the Premier League and FA Cup double after Benzema delivered his latest masterclass.

Benzema, 34 and fresh from the treble that sunk Paris St-Germain in the last 16, punished holders Chelsea with two magnificent headers in the space of three minutes midway through the first half.

Kai Havertz's header gave Chelsea hope before the break but keeper Edouard Mendy's poor clearance seconds after the restart gifted Benzema his third to put Real in command of the tie before the second leg at the Bernabeu next Tuesday.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:49 AM IST