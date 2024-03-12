 'Jyada Toh Nahin Lagi?' Rinku Singh Apologizes To Budding Cricketer After KKR Star's Six Hits His Head During Practice Session; Viral Video
KKR batter Rinku Singh apologised to a budding cricketer after a six hit his head during a practice session.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh apologised to a budding cricketer. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' newest-found finisher Rinku Singh apologised to a budding cricketer after a six during a practice session hit him in the head. In the video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders' official social media handles, the left-handed batter met the young boy and gave a signed KKR hat.

article-image

The nets session saw Rinku hit a straight drive down the ground, striking the young boy. The southpaw, along with Abhishek Nayar, had some conversations with the boy before giving him a signed hat as the video of the same went viral on social media.

Rinku Singh had a stellar IPL 2023 but Kolkata Knight Riders fail to qualify for the playoffs:

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh had announced his arrival in IPL 2022 with a few cameo innings. However, the 26-year-old played his real statement knock during the fixture against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With 29 required off the final over, the southpaw smashed 5 sixes in the last 5 deliveries to stun the defending champions.

Overall, Rinku accumulated 474 runs in 14 matches, averaging 59.25 alongside a strike rate of 149.53. After a stellar IPL season, Rinku also got a call-up to the T20I squad, making his debut against Ireland on August 18th, 2023. In 15 T20Is, he has smashed 356 runs, averaging an astonishing 89 alongside a strike rate of 189.23, making himself almost a fixed member of India's T20 World Cup squad 2024.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will open their IPL 2024 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23rd in Kolkata.

