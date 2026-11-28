'Just A Couple Of Sessions': Sairaj Bahutule Backs India To Bounce Back After Batting Collapse Leaves Visitors At 116/6 Against New Zealand | X

Christchurch: India bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule believes the visitors have played good cricket despite being put under pressure by New Zealand in the second Test, saying the team needs to make adjustments and build partnerships after ending the second day at 116/6 in their first innings at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

India were left trailing by 240 runs after New Zealand extended their first-innings total to 356, with the hosts' lower order adding valuable runs before their seamers struck repeatedly to leave the visitors in trouble.

Bahutule said New Zealand had bowled tighter lines and lengths, while emphasising that India had identified the areas they needed to target with the ball and would look to make the necessary adjustments.

"To be honest, we identified the lengths we needed to bowl, and the effort is always there from the bowlers to hit those lengths. There are times in a session when we don't hit those lengths, and we make that adjustment in the next session. We were definitely aware of it, and that's what happened in the second session. As I mentioned earlier, our lines could have been much better in the first session yesterday. But we definitely improved our line and length in the second and third sessions.

"When it comes to our batters, the New Zealanders definitely bowled better lengths and were tighter with their lines as well. I thought that was the difference. How we approach the next few days is also important," Bahutule said.

The bowling coach also felt the pitch had offered a good contest between bat and ball, with more bounce and pace than the surface in Wellington. He suggested conditions could become more favourable for batting as the sun beats down over the next couple of days.

"I think there is a little bit more than Wellington for sure. The bounce is more, and the pace is also higher. As the pitch has got drier, the bounce and pace have increased. Maybe, as the sun beats down tomorrow and the day after, there is a chance that it might become better for batting. But again, we will have to see how it plays out. I think it's been a pitch ideal for Test match cricket, where all the skills are tested," he said.

Bahutule also backed the experienced Indian bowler who has yet to pick up the wickets expected of him, insisting that his rhythm and experience remain valuable to the team.

"Also, no, I think he is a very experienced bowler. He has won so many matches for India, and his bowling rhythm is also very good. So, I think it's just a question of filling up that last column, which I believe he will be able to do in due time," he said.

He added that the bowler's approach was shaped by the conditions and the demands of the pitch, while pointing out that he had beaten the batters on several occasions.

"Obviously, he is a bowler who bowls his spells according to the demands of the pitch. If he finds that there is seam movement, he might bowl slightly within himself to see if the seam movement increases. If there is more pace in the pitch, he might put in those deliveries that are really quick. So, I think he is well-balanced in the way he approaches his bowling.

"But again, it's just a question of time. He has created opportunities and beaten the batters quite often. From a bowling point of view, you always feel there is a certain false-shot percentage that we should also consider. I think it's just a question of time before he picks up the wickets we are expecting," Bahutule said.

India's reply began on a disastrous note when Henry bowled Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to rebuild, but Jamieson dismissed the latter for 21 off 20 balls after he edged a fuller delivery outside off to Blundell. India were 32/2.

Shubman Gill looked fluent during his brief stay, scoring 17 off 29 balls with three boundaries, but Jamieson struck again just before tea, inducing an edge that was caught by Tom Latham at second slip. India went into the interval at 59/3.

The final session brought further setbacks. Rahul, who had battled for 80 deliveries to score 25, fell to Jacob Duffy while attempting a square drive, with Devon Conway taking the catch at backward point. Pant briefly counterattacked with a six off Duffy but departed for 23 after mistiming an attacking shot, with Jamieson completing the catch.

Bahutule also explained India's decision to leave Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI, saying the team combination and the demands of the pitch had made four fast bowlers the preferred option.

"No, I think there was a lot of clarity in terms of deciding what we wanted in the playing XI. Jadeja is a tremendous allrounder, and definitely, he would have been useful. But I think the combination demanded four left-handers at the top. Washington, again, becomes an important batter because he is a left-hander. I think going with four fast bowlers was the way to go.

"Jadeja also knew about it, and the communication has always been very clear. So, I don't think it makes too much of a difference unless you decide to drop a batter and bring in another allrounder. But the demands of the pitch are such that we need those four fast bowlers so that they can rotate and create opportunities. So, answering your question, I think it was a very clear combination, which had already been discussed and communicated," he said.

Washington and Dhruv Jurel then tried to steady the innings with a cautious partnership, but Nathan Smith broke through in the final over of the day, inducing an edge from Sundar, who departed for 10 off 60 balls. Jurel remained unbeaten on seven as India closed at 116/6 after 46 overs.

Bahutule also defended the approach of an Indian batter who had been expected to build a partnership, saying his positive style of play could take the game away from the opposition, even if it did not come off on this occasion.

"The demand was for a partnership to develop, and one was building, but I think he is a unique player. After scoring a hundred in the previous game, he is in form. There is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, and sometimes it doesn't. But, yes, at that particular time, a partnership was needed, and it didn't happen today.

"I think he is somebody who can take the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself. It didn't come off for him today. So, it's just one of those days," he said.

The coach further highlighted the value of having experienced players around the younger members of the squad, saying their communication and guidance in the dressing room remained important even when their individual performances did not produce the expected results.

"Just being in the dressing room and being around these younger players has a massive impact. Yes, he hasn't got the wickets we are expecting, but his communication with the other bowlers and the youngsters learning from his experience are big positives.

"That's what the dressing room thrives on — sharing experience. I think he has been doing that, and the youngsters are learning so much from him. If you look at the partnerships in the previous game and here, despite perhaps not bowling that well in the first session, the bowlers came back strongly. There are lots of positives to look at rather than focusing on what has not been going well," Bahutule said.

He also acknowledged that New Zealand's batters had shown patience and application, adding that India needed to find a partnership and grind out runs rather than dwell on the difficult position they had reached.

"I think on a pitch like this, there are certain deliveries that are going to be unplayable. But the way they were applying themselves, they obviously wanted to play out the session and start afresh tomorrow. That didn't happen. But you saw in the previous innings as well that they had to play a lot of deliveries to score their runs.

"Again, it was a question of one partnership, with the batters applying themselves a little more and grinding it out. It's just one of those days. When you come back from the previous Test match, where you score 700 runs, it's a very different situation. I think it's just a couple of sessions that we haven't done well. Otherwise, we've been playing some good cricket," he said.

India will resume their innings on the third day with Jurel unbeaten on seven, facing a substantial task to reduce New Zealand's lead and stay in contention in the series-deciding Test.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)