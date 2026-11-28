‘Trophy Dur Hai, Pehle Enjoy Karo’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Plans To Bring Back Fun And Team Spirit After Returning As Mumbai Indians Captain For IPL 2027 | X / @mipaltan

Mumbai: Indian batting superstar Rohit Sharma, re-appointed as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain after three seasons, is not aiming for a trophy win straight away, but is focusing on bringing the 'fun and excitement' of representing the five-time champions franchise back and having the performances come out naturally.

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Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma will captain the team, going into the 2027 IPL season. As the franchise prepares to celebrate its landmark 20th season, one of its most loved and successful leaders will lead the Blue and Gold into an exciting new chapter.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to MI, as they have not won a trophy since the 2020 edition. While they made it to the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, they endured bottom-of-the-table finishes in 2022, 2024 and a ninth-place finish in the previous season. The period when Hardik Pandya was brought back to the franchise as captain was pretty underwhelming, with Hardik Pandya being in charge of two seasons where MI finished at the bottom and second-last spot, with the 2025 season being the one where they made it to the playoffs.

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Speaking on his agenda, in a video posted by MI, Rohit said that he first wants to do things that need to be done before a season. His focus stays on the 'start goal' instead of the 'end goal', the trophy.

"I am not looking at winning the trophy and all of that straight away. Imagine that we are just a week away from the IPL, my message to the team would be "let us go and win the trophy," it would not be that. Because you do not win the trophy at the start of the season; you win it at the end of the season. Before the end of the season, you need to do a thousand different things. So let us not think about the end goal, let's think about the start goal. What do we want to do first as a team?," said 'The Hitman'.

Rohit said that he wants to bring back the fun element within the team and the excitement of wearing the MI jersey back. He wants players to have fun, not think too much and get pressurised naturally, deliver good performances with this changed mindset.

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"There are a lot of things; I want to bring that fun element, that excitement representing the jersey, and all of that back. You know, not that I am saying it was lost anywhere, but these are the things... I want to see people having fun playing for this team, people having fun with each other on the field, and that is how the performances come out naturally. And that is what I have seen in my captaincy career that I have done wherever it is, whether it's for the Indian team or here (MI). So the one thing that I am going to practice is not talk about the trophy at all. Trophy door hai, pehle enjoy kro (The trophy is far away, enjoy the game first). We have often heard people say that you need to enjoy, enjoy cricket, enjoy your game. What is that? It is nothing but just having fun," he added.

Hardik's return to the franchise was not received well by a section of MI fans, who alleged that he betrayed Rohit, his long-time Team India and MI teammate and a legend of the sport. In his first season as a captain, boos and slurs rained down on him across all the stadiums in India.

Hardik's second stint with MI spanning three seasons was underwhelming, as he could score only 647 runs in 39 matches and 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82, with a best score of 48*. He took 29 wickets in 39 matches at an average of over 34, with a five-wicket haul to his name. Ahead of the new season, he was traded to Punjab Kings (PBKS), receiving left-armer pacer Arshdeep Singh in return.

Rohit remains one of the most decorated captains in IPL history, sharing the record for the most titles as captain with former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, with five trophies each. Having joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit took over the captaincy from Australia's Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 season. He immediately made an impact, guiding the franchise to its maiden IPL title that year. Further triumphs followed in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Across 11 seasons as captain, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs seven times, reaching five finals and winning all five. He also guided the franchise to the Champions League T20 title in 2013, completing a memorable trophy double.

Rohit has accumulated 3,986 IPL runs as captain, placing him third on the all-time list behind Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753).

His last appearance as Mumbai Indians captain came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where Mumbai suffered a 62-run defeat.

The upcoming season will also see Rohit enter the record books as he approaches his 40th birthday on April 30, 2027. He is set to become Mumbai Indians' oldest-ever captain, the sixth-oldest skipper in IPL history and the third-oldest Indian to lead a team in the tournament. MS Dhoni holds the record as the oldest IPL captain, having last led Chennai Super Kings at 43 years and 322 days. He is also the only captain to have won an IPL title in his 40s, achieving the feat in 2021 and 2023.

While his leadership achievements remain remarkable, Rohit's batting numbers are equally impressive. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, behind Virat Kohli (9,336), with 7,329 runs in 281 matches, including two centuries and 49 half-centuries. He is also Mumbai Indians' leading run-scorer with 6,159 runs.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)