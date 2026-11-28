IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Virat Kohli's Unwanted WTC Record After Christchurch Duck | Watch | X

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a disappointing outing with the bat on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, November 28. The left-handed batter was dismissed for a six-ball duck, but his early departure also saw him surpass Virat Kohli for an unwanted record in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





Jaiswal has now registered eight ducks in the World Test Championship, becoming the Indian batter with the most dismissals for zero in the competition's history. He moved past former India captain Kohli, who has been dismissed for a duck seven times in WTC matches. Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara occupies the third position with six ducks.



The 24-year-old's latest dismissal came during India's first innings after New Zealand posted 356 runs on the board. Matt Henry provided the hosts with an early breakthrough, beating Jaiswal with a delivery that initially appeared to be angling in before moving away off the surface and hitting the off-stump. Jaiswal played for the original trajectory but was unable to adjust to the movement, departing without troubling the scorers.



Read Also Captaincy Takes A Twist! Shreyas Iyer To Play Under Suryakumar Yadav In SMAT20



The dismissal was a stark contrast to Jaiswal's performance in the first Test in Wellington, where he had scored an impressive 85 off just 89 deliveries to give India a strong start. His innings included 16 boundaries and helped India build a solid opening partnership.



Jaiswal's unwanted record adds another disappointing chapter to his Christchurch outing, particularly after his promising performance in Wellington. With eight ducks in the WTC, the young opener has now gone past one of India's greatest modern-day batters in an unwanted statistical list.