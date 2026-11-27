Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav | X @EmediaManoj

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is set to join Mumbai for the Super League matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in Nagpur. Shreyas is enjoying a break after the tour of New Zealand ended and will only return to action later in December for the Sri Lanka series.

In the meantime, he will turn up for Mumbai. Despite having previously captained them and being the Indian captain, he will play under Suryakumar Yadav for the domestic giants.

Shreyas Iyer to Play Under Suryakumar Yadav

Iyer will be part of the Mumbai squad for the important Super League matches. However, he will play under Suryakumar, who will continue to lead the team. The Mumbai team management has decided to keep Surya as captain despite Iyer joining the side.

The situation is interesting because Iyer took over India's T20 captaincy from Suryakumar. Now, the two will share the Mumbai dressing room, but with different roles. Suryakumar will lead the team, while Iyer will focus on his batting.

Iyer's arrival will strengthen Mumbai's batting line-up. He is an experienced batter who has performed well in all formats of the game. His presence will give Mumbai more strength and experience in the Super League matches.

Mumbai are amongst the favourites in the SMAT20 given their star power. Shreyas only adds to the quality, making them favourites. It isn't uncommon for national team captains to play under other leadership. Rohit Sharma famously played under Hardik Pandya despite being captain of the Indian team.