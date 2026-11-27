Mumbai Indians fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as Rohit Sharma returns as the franchise’s captain. The announcement has sparked excitement among supporters, and Suryakumar Yadav’s reaction has made the moment even more special. The Indian T20 star shared a heartwarming message on Mumbai Indians’ official Instagram post.

SKY's message to MI fans

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryakumar, who is known for his close bond with Rohit, commented, “Taiyaariiii karlo paltan”, along with several blue heart emojis. His energetic message quickly caught the attention of fans. It reflected the excitement surrounding Rohit’s return to the leadership role.

Mumbai Indians also responded to Surya’s comment with a special message. The franchise wrote, “Paltan, दादा ne bola karneka toh...”, followed by a blue heart. The playful exchange added to the excitement among the team’s supporters.

Suryakumar Yadav's reaction comes amid reports that the former India T20I captain was also in the running for the job. Despite coming second best to the Hit-Man, the T20 World Cup winning skipper offered his support and backed Rohit to help the franchise return to glory.