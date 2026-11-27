Mumbai Indians have re-appointed Rohit Sharma as their captain for the upcoming IPL 2027 season. The 40-year-old replaces Hardik Pandya, who was traded to the Punjab Kings ahead of the new season.

Rohit led the Mumbai Indians for 9 seasons, winning 5 trophies. He now returns to the helm again, a decision that is being celebrated among fans on social media.

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Rohit’s journey with Mumbai Indians has been a special one. Since joining the franchise in 2011, he has been at the heart of some of its greatest moments, leading MI to five IPL titles and helping shape the team’s winning culture. His leadership, belief in young talent and deep connection with the Paltan have made him an integral part of the Mumbai Indians story.

Fans rejoice Rohit Sharma's return as captain

Rohit's return is being celebrated among fans with the Hit-Man enjoying a special connection with his home franchise. Other than being their most successful captain and leading run getter, Sharma's return marks the end of Hardik's torrid reign at MI.

Hardik replaced Rohit in what was thought to mark a new era for the franchise, only for MI to struggle in that period. They made the playoffs only once.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Indians will enter IPL 2027 with a revamped coaching setup, with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach, while Robin Uthappa and Mitchell McClenaghan have been appointed batting and bowling coaches respectively.

The franchise will now look to strengthen its squad at the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, as Rohit prepares to lead the team in his second stint as captain.

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