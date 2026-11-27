Rohit Sharma Returns As Mumbai Indians Captain | X

In a major development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians, marking his return to the leadership role after three seasons. The five-time IPL champions have turned to their most successful skipper once again as they prepare for the upcoming edition following Hardik Pandya's departure from the franchise.

Rohit's return brings an end to the uncertainty surrounding Mumbai Indians' captaincy after Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings in a blockbuster trade involving Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. With the all-rounder's departure, the franchise had to identify a new leader ahead of IPL 2027, and the management has opted for the experienced Rohit to take charge once again.

Rohit Sharma Returns As Mumbai Indians Captain

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The 39-year-old is Mumbai Indians' most successful captain, having guided the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Under his leadership, Mumbai established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the competition. Rohit last captained the franchise during IPL 2023 before Hardik replaced him ahead of the 2024 season.

Rohit's return is expected to bring experience and familiarity to the Mumbai Indians dressing room as the franchise looks to end its IPL title drought. Apart from Rohit, the team has several established international stars, including Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma. Youngster Tilak is also reportedly being considered for a leadership responsibility as the franchise plans for the future.

Mumbai Indians will enter IPL 2027 with a revamped coaching setup, with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach, while Robin Uthappa and Mitchell McClenaghan have been appointed batting and bowling coaches respectively. The franchise will now look to strengthen its squad at the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, as Rohit prepares to lead the team in his second stint as captain.

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