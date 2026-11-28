Rohit Sharma Makes Honest Admission On Mumbai Indians' Struggles | X

Rohit Sharma has made a candid admission about Mumbai Indians' disappointing performances over the last few Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons after being reinstated as captain for IPL 2027. The five-time champions have turned to their most successful skipper once again following Hardik Pandya's departure to Punjab Kings, with Rohit admitting that the franchise had lost its way and was not competing at the level expected of it.

In a special interaction with Mumbai Indians, Rohit opened up about the difficult period the franchise endured and acknowledged that the struggles were not restricted to a few players. Reflecting on the team's performances, the veteran batter admitted that the entire unit was failing to fulfil its responsibilities and responding poorly to pressure from opponents.

Rohit Sharma Makes Honest Admission On Mumbai Indians' Struggles

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"The entire MI was failing," Rohit admitted while discussing the franchise's recent struggles. He also expressed disappointment at the team's inability to compete consistently, stressing that the performances over the last few seasons were not reflective of Mumbai Indians' identity.

Rohit revealed that the disappointment following the previous IPL season prompted him to reflect on how the franchise could rediscover its winning mentality. He explained that several players were frustrated with the way the team had performed, leading to discussions about what needed to change.

Mumbai Indians last won the IPL title in 2020 under Rohit's leadership. The franchise endured difficult campaigns in 2022, 2024 and 2026, finishing near the bottom of the points table on all three occasions. Although they reached the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, consistency remained a concern.