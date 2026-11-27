MS Dhoni's Epic Response To Numerology Expert Over Jersey No. 7 |

Former India captain MS Dhoni has revealed an interesting story about his iconic jersey number 7. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend explained why he chose the number. During a conversation with Vaibhav Munjal and Javed Akhtar, Dhoni also recalled a hilarious exchange with a numerology expert who advised him to change his jersey number.

Why Did MS Dhoni Choose Jersey No. 7?

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Dhoni said his choice of number 7 was linked to his date of birth, July 7, 1981. When he made his India debut, he was asked which jersey number he wanted to wear, and he requested number 7. Since the number was available at the time, he got his preferred choice.

The former India captain then recalled meeting a numerology expert during a flight. The expert suggested that Dhoni should change his jersey number from 7 to another number to improve his fortunes. However, Dhoni was not convinced by the suggestion and questioned where such changes would eventually stop.

“Sir, yeh rukega kahan pe? Aaj saath se main 11 kar loon, kal 11 se main 15 kar loonga—matlab khud ki galti karta rahoonga, number pe thopta rahoonga,” Dhoni recalled telling the expert.

Dhoni also revealed that the popularity of number 7 grew because of his fans. According to him, supporters started finding connections with the number through addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Over the years, seven became closely associated with his identity, giving rise to the popular phrase ‘Thala for a reason’.