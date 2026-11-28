Ishan Kishan Starts Distributing Money Inside Temple | rushiii_12/X

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan grabbed attention during his recent visit to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, where he offered prayers and sought Lord Shiva's blessings for his cricketing future. However, a video from his temple visit has gone viral on social media, showing the wicketkeeper-batter distributing money to priests and devotees as a crowd gradually gathered around him.

Kishan, who visited the famous temple with his family, was seen making donations to the temple's donation box before handing out money to priests present at the premises. As he continued distributing money, several people began gathering around the India cricketer, with some attempting to approach him and receive money.

Ishan Kishan Starts Distributing Money Inside Temple

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The situation soon attracted more attention, with the crowd surrounding Kishan as he continued his interactions at the temple. The video captured the growing gathering around the 27-year-old, who remained at the centre of attention during his religious visit.

The wicketkeeper-batter had arrived in Deoghar late on Thursday night with his parents and other family members. Kishan has a deep religious connection with Baba Baidyanath Temple and has visited the shrine on several occasions to seek blessings.

The video of his temple visit has since attracted attention online, with fans discussing the cricketer's gesture of distributing money and his spiritual connection with the shrine.

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