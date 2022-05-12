John Bright U-25 cricket tournament from May 16

A total of 16 teams from the city will be participating in the John Bright Cricket Club organised MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 T20 knockout cricket tournament, which is scheduled to commence, in Mumbai from May 16, 2022.

The participating teams that will be vying for the top honours include New Hind SC, Bharat CC, DY Patil SA, MIG Cricket Club, Sind SC, Payyade SC, Victory CC, Dadar Parsee Zorastrian, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Sainath SC, Dadar Union, Islam Gymkhana, Mazagon CC, Parkophene CC and hosts John Bright CC.

The first round matches will be played at the SRT ground, Kandivali, Sydenham College ground, Oval Maidan, Islam Gymkhana ground and Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground.

All matches will be played as per MCA playing conditions and with white ball and coloured clothing.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:30 PM IST