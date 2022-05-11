Women’s T20 cricket: Kushi Bhatia, Janhvi Kate impress in Team Red's triumph

Team Red emerged champions defeating Team Purple by a comfortable 67-run margin in the final of the first Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament 2021-2022, organised by Victory Cricket Club in association with Pulse Sports Events Entertainment and Eagle Thane Strikers, and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground.

The star performers in Team Red's success were wicket-keeper batswoman Kushi Bhatia who slammed an unbeaten 53 runs and off-spinner Janhvi Kate who claimed 3 wickets for just 7 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Team Red scored 155 for 4 wickets in 20 overs and then restricted Team Purple to 88 for 8 wickets in 20 overs to secure a convincing victory.

Team Red openers Aachal Vakanju (13 runs) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (31 runs) provided Team Red with a solid solid start scoring 31 runs in 4 overs. Team Purple got the first breakthrough when Aachal was run out and a little later Indian cricketer Jemimah was dismissed after a quick 23-ball knock which was studded with 2 sweetly timed hits to the boundary ropes and 2 powerful sixes. Later, number 4 bat, Kushi scored runs freely and her half century innings came from 40 balls with 8 shots to the boundary.

Team Purple chase was steady and put on 23 runs for the opening wicket. But, thereafter, they lost wickets at regular intervals and Janvhi with her slow delivers ensured Team Red comfortably defend their total to complete the win. Mahi Thakkar 22 (29 balls, 2x4).

The winning Team Red received the winners' trophy and a cash award of Rs 30,000 from Chief Guest, Sulakshana Naik (centre), a former Indian cricketer.

Brief scores

Team Red 155 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Kushi Bhatia 53 not out (40 balls, 8x4s), Jemimah Rodrigues 31 (23 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s), Kritika Krishnakumar 19) beat Team Purple 88 for 8 wickets 20 overs (Mahi Thakkar 22 (29 balls, 2x4); Janhvi Kate 3/7). Result: Team Red won by 67 runs

Player of the final: Kushi Bhatia (Team Red, 53 runs not out).

Best bowler of the tournament: Pragnya Bhagat (Team Red, 9 wickets).

Best batswomen of the tournament: Manali Dakshini (Team Purple, 151 runs, 4 matches).

Woman of the series: Mansi Patil (Team Purple, 133 runs, 3 wickets).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:00 PM IST