U-22 invitation cricket: Tanish Meher ton powers Sainath SC to big win

Tanish Meher’s unbeaten 118 runs (113-balls, 15x4s) and the combined efforts of bowlers Durvesh Pitle (3 for 12) and Adarsh Singh (3 for 9) helped Sainath SC record a 171 runs victory over DY Patil SA in a second round Group-B match of the 2nd LNCC OMNI Global Invitational Under-22 Invitation Cricket Tournament 2021-2022, organised by Lord Northbrook CC under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association, and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Sainath SC batting first piled up a huge 243 runs for 5 wickets in 40 overs. Later, Durvesh and Adarsh bowled well to dismiss D.Y. Patil for just 72 runs in 20.3 overs. Tanish was named ‘Player of the Match’.

In a Group-D match, Goregaon SC scored to a 7-wicket win against Lord Northbrook CC. Goregaon SC’s all-rounder Mannan Bhat claimed 3 wickets 24 runs as Lord Northbrook were restricted to 172 for 8 wickets in 40 overs. In reply, Goregaon scored 173 for 3 wickets in 31.4 overs with Mannan making 49 runs, while Jash Gangia 43 runs and Aryan Patni 39 guided the team to victory. Mannan was declared ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores - Group-A: Shivaji Park Gymkhana 245 for 8 wickets, 37 overs beat Fort Vijay CC 175 for 9 wickets, 37 overs by 70 runs.

Group-B: OMNI Global SM 225 for 6 wickets, 40 overs beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 208 for 8 wickets, 40 overs by 17 runs.

Group-B: Sainath SC 243 for 5 wickets, 40 overs beat Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 72 all out, 20.3 overs by 171 runs.

Group-C: Karnataka SA 190 all out, 40 overs lost to Bombay Gymkhana 191 for 5 wickets, 38.4 overs by 5 wickets.

Group-D: Lord Northbrook CC 172 for 8 wickets, 40 overs lost to Goregaon SC 173 for 3 wickets, 31.4 overs by 7 wickets.

Group-D: New Hind SC 223 for 7 wickets, 40 overs beat M.V. Sports Club 141 all out, 28.4 overs by 82 runs.

Group-E: Wellington SC 231 for 7 wickets, 40 overs beat National CC 229 for 8 wicket, 40 overs by 2 runs.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:00 PM IST