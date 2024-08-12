'Jay Shah Keep An Eye On This Player': BJP's Nazia Khan Takes Aim At Shivam Dube Over His Wife's Deleted Insta Story

BJP official Nazia Elahi Khan has hit back at India cricketer's Shivam Dube's wife Anjum after her Instagram story slamming the politician went viral on social media on Monday.

Anjum Khan called out Nazia over her viral posts and comments in interviews against Prophet Muhammad, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over the last few days. In her post, Anjum had urged Muslims to take action against Nazia who has regularly spoken up against radical Islam.

Nazia hits back at Anjum Khan

Nazia replied to Anjum's Instagram story by reminding Anjum that she is not a Muslim anymore after marrying all-rounder Shivam Dube in 2021. Notably, Anjum deleted her story after it went viral on social media within a few hours of posting.

She also urged the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to keep an eye on Dube. She tagged the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Police in her post.

"Oh madam you married with a Hindu and according to Islam , sharia you are not part of islam now Anjum Dubey, Wife of Indian cricketer & CSK player Shivam Dubey, @IamShivamDube you are posting a provocative , false ,fabricated story encouraging violence against me @JayShah keep an eye on this player. As because this fabricated narrative are spreading from Telangana under @RahulGandhi instructions and this lady may be part of Cong @BCCI @myogiadityanath @DelhiPolice," Nazia tweeted.

What Anjum said about Nazia?

Earlier in the day, Anjum's Insta story went viral after she accused Nazia of spreading hatred and her public remarks against the Prophet. The post featured the BJP leader’s picture with a “boycott” sign.

“If you don’t get angry even if the Prophet is being insulted then your faith is dead. And, if your Imaan is not dead then write with me #arrestnaziaelahikhan [Nabi ki shaan mein gustakhi hone par bhi aapko gussa nahin aata toh aapka imaan mar chuka hai. Aur agar aapka imaan zinda hai toh repost karke mere saath likhiye #arrestnaziaelahikhan].

“Friends, now is the time to take action against this Nazia Elahi Khan After speaking against Musalmans, she is making disgusting comments against our prophet [Saathiyon ab waqt aagya hai iss Nazia elahi khan ki khabar lene ka. Musalmano ke khilaf bolte bolte ab ye humare aaka ke khilaf bhi baate kar rahi hai],” Anjum's Instagram story read.

Who Is Nazia Elahi Khan?

Nazia's X bio states that she is the BJP Minority Leader, state committee member of the handloom cell, National observer mazdoor cell and is also the chairperson of the Muslim Women Resistance Committee.

She came into limelight after getting arrested for being a "fake advocate" for Ishrat Jahan in the Triple Talaq case three years ago.

Nazia Elahi Khan has been fighting for the cause of women, be it Muslim or Hindu or any other community for several years and runs multiple NGOs as well.