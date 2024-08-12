'Iski Khabar Lene Ka Waqt Aagaya Hai': Indian Cricketer Shivam Dube's Wife Appeals To Muslims For Action Against BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan

Shivam Dube and his wife. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

CSK Star and Indian cricketer Shivam Dube’s wife Anjum Khan created a stir on social media with her latest post on Sunday.

Taking to her personal Instagram story, she posted a story calling for the arrest of BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan and appealed to Muslims for action against her.

Image: Instagram/Anjum Khan

Nazia Elahi Khan is a member of BJP's minority cell shot to fame after representing as a counsel for a triple talaq victim Ishrat Jehan and claims to be vociferously fighting for the rights of Muslim women and discriminatory religious practices against them. It is not known what exactly she said that provoked Anjum Khan and made her launch a campaign against her.

In her post on Instagram, Anjum Khan said if you don't feel angry over the disrespect caused to the Prohphet then your conscience is dead or if it's still alive then repost this using hashtag #ArrestNaziaElahiKhan. "Everyone is requested, the time has come for action against Nazia Elahi Khan. After speaking against Muslims, she has been uttering rubbish against our Aaqa (master)."

Several online users construed her post as calling for violence against Nazia Elahi Khan and condemned what she said.

Nazia Elahi Khan has been openly critical of Rahul Gandhi and has been giving interviews against the Congress stalwart in various media channels.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, please tell everyone the reason for so much hatred towards Hindus. Whoever speaks against you, you put a team of Muslim Jihadis behind him. My country is not Islamic, Rahul Gandhi ji, tell this to your Jihadi lackeys in Telangana!," Khan stated in one of her tweets on X.

She also accused Gandhi of inciting violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where students have been protesting against the job quota and regime for several weeks now.

Who is Anjum Khan?

Dube's wife Anjum Khan is an alumni of the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh. She dabbled in modelling and acting before settling down with Dube, who was part of the Indian squad in the recently-concluded ODI series in Sri Lanka. Anjum has also appeared in several Hindi serials and music videos.

Shivam Dube and Anjum had been in a relationship for a long time before tying the knot on July 16, 2021, in both Hindu and Muslim rituals. The couple had their first child, a son, in February 2022.