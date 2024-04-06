 Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Takes Top Pole, Defeats Sergio Perez & Lando Norris In Qualifying
For the fourth time on the trot, Max Verstappen managed to take the pole position in the qualifying after Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Australian Grand Prix in the ongoing F1 season.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Max Verstappen | Credits: Twitter

Red Bull Racing Team's and defending champion Max Verstappen took the top pole during the qualifying round of the Japan Grand Prix 2024 at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday, April 6. For the fourth time on the trot, the Dutch racer managed to take the pole position in the qualifying after Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Australian Grand Priz in the ongoing F1 season.

It was comeback race for Max Verstappen since his shock exit from the main race of the Australian Grand Prix due to rear brake issue in his car. Meanwhile, Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez finished the 2nd, while Lando Norris of McLaren will take the third pole position.

(this is breaking. More to come).

