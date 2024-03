Carlos Sainz | Credits: F1 Instagram

Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz earned the first win of the ongoing Formula 1 (F1) season at the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on Sunday, March 24. Sainz's victory was an advantage after the defending champion Max Verstappen forced early retirement from the race due to a breakdown of his RB19 car.

Carlos Sainz defeated his Scuderia Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris of McLaren to take the top podium of the third race of the ongoing Formula 1 season.

(more to come).