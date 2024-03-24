 Australian Grand Prix 2024: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Forced Out Of Race Due To His Car's Mechanical Issue
Verstappen secured the pole position ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in the qualifying round of the third race of the ongoing F1 season.

Max Verstappen | Credits: F1 Instagram

Red Bull Racing team's driver Max Verstappen made a shock exit from the Australian Grand Prix 2024 after his car suffered a brake issue during the main race at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on Sunday, March 24.

Verstappen secured the pole position ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in the qualifying round of the third race of the ongoing F1 season. The defending champion was indeed favourite to win the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. However, Max Verstappen suffered a huge setback during the race which forced to leave the grid.

The three-time World Champion lost the lead of the race after smoke started to emit from the rear of his red bull car. Verstappen was immediately took off the racing line to let the competition continue. Red Bull team mechanics sprayed extinguisher on the part where fire emitting.

