Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen Wins 2nd Race Of Season To Complete 100 Podiums, Ollie Bearman Impresses On Debut

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen registered his second successive win of the season as he led from pole to finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 in Jeddah on Saturday night.

The defending world champion finished over 13 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

This is the second race in a row that Red Bull has clinched the top-two podium spots, a trend which seems like is going to be hard to beat for the rest of the pack this season.

More details to follow...