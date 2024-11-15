 Jake Paul Shows ₹1.7 Crore Diamond Ear Cover, Taunts Mike Tyson Over Infamous Ear-Bite Incident; Video
Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their heavyweight rematch 27 years ago.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Image: x

Jake Paul is leaving no stone unturned to psychologically put Mike Tyson off his game. The YouTube star is taking a constant jibe at the former World Heavyweight champion. Paul took his mind games to a new level by flaunting a ₹1.7 Crore ($100,000) diamond-covered ear accessory, which was a direct jab at Tyson's infamous ear-bite scandal from 1997.

Tyson shocked the entire world when he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during their heavyweight rematch 27 years ago. Tyson was disqualified from that fight after he bit the ear and was suspended by the boxing committee for 15 months. 

Paul while taunting Tyson, said “I’m not getting my s*** bit off on Friday night. So I got my diamond, spiked ear covers right here.” The cross-generation fight will make history as Netflix’s first-ever live boxing match streaming. With the stakes being higher than ever, the trash talk is only heating up the rivalry.

Fight card for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s super lightweight titles

Welterweight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos for Barrios’ WBC welterweight title

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes Super

Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool for women’s WBO super middleweight title

Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

Will Mike Tyson have any risk in fighting Jake Paul?

While the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight may be an exhibition bout Tyson risks getting severe brain injuries. In a boxing fight, boxers take multiple blows to their heads which could sometimes have a severe impact. Tyson who already had a 20-year-long professional career must have been hit multiple times on the head. Now at the age of 58 when his reflexes are not the same, he risks receiving more hits to his head which could lead to neurological damage.

