 'Jaddu Bhai Aap Hee Dikh Rahe Ho Chaaron Taraf': Rishabh Pant's Stump-Mic Comments Go Viral In IND vs BAN Test
Rishabh Pant was also involved in a bit of a scuffle with Litton Das on day 1 in Chennai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's stump-mic comments went viral on day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. In a video that went viral on social media, the 26-year-old was passing hilarious comments to Ravindra Jadeja as the Saurashtra all-rounder was on the verge of bowling his 2nd over.

With Jadeja giving away only three runs in his first over, Pant seemed to be encouraging the veteran all-rounder, especially with Bangladesh teetering at 79/5. Pant, notably, had been involved in an argument with Litton Das as well as a video of the same also surfaced on social media.

Below is the video of Pant's comments caught on the stump mic:

India gain 227-run lead after being bowled out for 376:

Meanwhile, the home side were bowled out for 376 as Hasan Mahmud starred with a fifer, having taken four scalps on day 1. However, Bangladesh batters struggled under decent batting conditions as pacers and spinners shared the spoils alike. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Jadeja snared two each.

On day 1, Team India had slipped to 144-6 at one stage, but Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin resurrected their innings to put their side into ascendancy. The pair shared a humongous 199-run stand before Jadeja departed for 86. Ashwin top-scored with 113, but the off-spinner wasn't on the board in terms of wickets.

