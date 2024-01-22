'It's Very Historic': Anil Kumble Excited For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

Anil Kumble with his wife at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Credits: Instagram/Ram Mandir

Former Indian spinner and head coach Anil Kumble is excitedly looking forward to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in the holy city of Ayodhya, scheduled to take place today (Monday, January 22).

Kumble is among the prominent cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and Harmanpreet Kaur to have been invited for Ram Mandir's inauguration. Anil Kumble arrived in Lucknow on Sunday and headed straight to Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumble feels 'blessed' to be part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha as it is wonderful occasion. Former India captain added that he will continue to come to Ayodhya after the grand event of temple.

"It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla. We’ll continue to come to Ayodhya but to be a part of this occasion in itself is a wonderful feeling, and we’re blessed,”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be headlining Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Virat Kohli have already arrived in Ayodhya ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani and Lakshmi Mittal are among the attendees for the event.