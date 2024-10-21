 'It's Baby Boy': Sarfaraz Khan Posts Adorable Picture Of His Newborn Son
Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test hundred against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan with his family. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's Test star Sarfaraz Khan announced the birth of his baby boy on October 21 (Monday) as he took to his official Instagram handle to do the same. The right-handed batter uploaded a picture of his son along with his father as Sarfaraz himself was watching the baby adorably.

