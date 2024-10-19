 Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test

Sarfaraz Khan gave out some animated reactions as Rishabh Pant survives run-out chance in ongoing Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan gave some animated reactions on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter was seen jumping hilariously, followed by having a vocal chat with Rishabh Pant, who survived a massive run-out threat. A video of the same emerged on social media.

Read Also
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 55th over of the innings and the sixth of day four as Sarfaraz guided the ball past gully, with both batters wanting to come back for the second. However, Pant was almost on the middle of the pitch without looking at his partner. The throw from from the fielder was fairly good, but Tom Blundell was not quite aware of the opportunity and was not in the perfect position to throw it onto the stumps by the time he realised.

Below is the video of the same:

Sarfaraz Khan completes his maiden ton as India close in on New Zealand's deficit:

FPJ Shorts
Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test
Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test
Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra
Motilal Oswal Extends ₹25 Cr Aid To GVT Krishikul On Dussehra
Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23
Godavari Biorefineries IPO: Ethanol Manufacturer ₹555 Crore Public Issue To Go Live for Subcription On October 23
Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt
Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Receives Bomb Threat On Social Media; Diverted To Frankfurt

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born batter brought up his maiden ton in the 57th over of the innings by nudging one to the cover for a boundary off Tim Southee's bowling. It proved to be his maiden ton, having made his Test debut earlier this year against England.

The home side has staged a sensational fightback after Rachin Ravindra's 134, followed by Tim Southee's onslaught had New Zealand ahead by 356. It all began with a 72-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a 136-run partnership between Sarfaraz and Virat Kohli.

However, Kohli fell for 70 on the final ball of day three to hand some momentum to the visitors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4...

Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4...

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Maiden Ton As India Bring Deficit To Below 100

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Maiden Ton As India Bring Deficit To Below 100

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: Chinelle Henry Gets Hit On Her Face While Trying To Catch The Ball In NZ vs WI Women's T20...

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

Video: MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Indian Army Mask While Travelling In Car

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...

IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Looks Shattered As Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket On Final Ball Of...