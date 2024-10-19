Video: Sarfaraz Khan's Animated Reactions Go Viral As Rishabh Pant Survives Run-Out Chance On Day 4 Of IND vs NZ 1st Test

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan gave some animated reactions on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter was seen jumping hilariously, followed by having a vocal chat with Rishabh Pant, who survived a massive run-out threat. A video of the same emerged on social media.

The incident occurred in the 55th over of the innings and the sixth of day four as Sarfaraz guided the ball past gully, with both batters wanting to come back for the second. However, Pant was almost on the middle of the pitch without looking at his partner. The throw from from the fielder was fairly good, but Tom Blundell was not quite aware of the opportunity and was not in the perfect position to throw it onto the stumps by the time he realised.

Below is the video of the same:

Sarfaraz Khan completes his maiden ton as India close in on New Zealand's deficit:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born batter brought up his maiden ton in the 57th over of the innings by nudging one to the cover for a boundary off Tim Southee's bowling. It proved to be his maiden ton, having made his Test debut earlier this year against England.

The home side has staged a sensational fightback after Rachin Ravindra's 134, followed by Tim Southee's onslaught had New Zealand ahead by 356. It all began with a 72-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a 136-run partnership between Sarfaraz and Virat Kohli.

However, Kohli fell for 70 on the final ball of day three to hand some momentum to the visitors.