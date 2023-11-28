 'It Was As Quiet As A Library': Pat Cummins On Silencing Fans In Modi Stadium After Virat Kohli's Wicket In World Cup Final
Australia won their sixth title beating India by 6 wickets but many believe that Pat Cummins getting Virat Kohli played on, became the turning point of the match.

Updated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Australian captain Pat Cummins couldn't believe his ears when he found a near 100,000 people at Narendra Modi Stadium go pin-drop silence after Virat Kohli's dismissal giving the vibe of a "quiet library" during the ICC World Cup final against India.

"We're in a huddle after the wicket of Kohli in the final & (Steve) Smith says,'Boys, listen to the crowd'. And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library, 100,000-plus Indians there & it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins told 'The Age' during an interaction.

Cummins hails 'Australian cricket'

Late, he spoke to reporters and said that to hold the Trophy, it took a lot out of him and his team.

"To hold one trophy takes a lot. But, to hold them across formats really shows our amazing coaching group and also the squad of players," Cummins told reporters here on Tuesday during a World Cup event.

"You can't do that with 11 players. You need 25 really good players. So, it shows the strength of Australian cricket at the moment and the appetite of the guys to compete whenever they play."

"Everything takes a lot out of you, but the guys keep rocking up and performing, which is as pleasing as anything else."

