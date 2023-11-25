 Australian Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Offensive Post Regarding Team India After CWC 2023 Win, Pic Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Offensive Post Regarding Team India After CWC 2023 Win, Pic Goes Viral

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Offensive Post Regarding Team India After CWC 2023 Win, Pic Goes Viral

Australian captain Pat Cummins has reacted to an offensive post regarding Team India following their CWC 2023 final win.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian captain Pat Cummins has reacted to a troll article against Team India by an Australian media outlet on Instagram following their 2023 World Cup final win. In a screenshot that has gone viral on social media, the 30-year-old has reacted with laughing emoticons on the post, triggering the Indian fans.

With Travis Head, who is a South Australian, blasting a match-winning century in the final, the article gave a headline, 'South Australian Man Gives Birth To World Record 11 Sons', taking a jibe at the hosts. While Cummins commented with 4 laughing emoticons, reports also suggested that he initially liked the post before undoing it, triggering widespread backlash among Team India supporters.

Pat Cummins brings his A game in the 2023 World Cup final:

Regardless of his reaction to the post, heaps of praise came Cummins' way as he had his best match as captain and bowler in the tournament. The 30-year-old called correctly at the toss, electing to bowl first on a dry pitch. His field placings were also spot on, not allowing the home side's famed batting line-up to gather any momentum in the final 10 overs.

With the ball, Cummins finished with impressive figures of 10-0-34-2, dismissing Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as Australia restricted India to 240 in 50 overs. Despite the tourists losing 3 wickets inside 10 overs, they didn't let that bog them down as Travis Head led their charge to victory.

Head struck 137 to join an elite group of players to hit a century in a World Cup final as Australia sealed their 6th title victory.

Read Also
Complaint Filed Against Australian All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh For Placing His Feet On World Cup...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya To Move Back To Mumbai Indians In All-Cash Amount Of ₹15 Crore, Claims...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya To Move Back To Mumbai Indians In All-Cash Amount Of ₹15 Crore, Claims...

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Offensive Post Regarding Team India After CWC 2023 Win, Pic...

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Reacts To Offensive Post Regarding Team India After CWC 2023 Win, Pic...

Sri Lanka Cricket Blame Sports Ministry For Not Allowing To Include Wanindu Hasaranga And Dushmantha...

Sri Lanka Cricket Blame Sports Ministry For Not Allowing To Include Wanindu Hasaranga And Dushmantha...

'Now Is The Right Time': Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Announces International Retirement

'Now Is The Right Time': Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Announces International Retirement

South African Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius To Be Released On Parole Nearly 10 Years After...

South African Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius To Be Released On Parole Nearly 10 Years After...