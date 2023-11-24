Reports: FIR Filed Against Australian All-Rounder Mitchell Marsh For Placing His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Mitchell Marsh with the 50-over World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's stunt of placing his feet on the 50-over World Cup trophy after the final has landed him in grave trouble as reports suggest that an FIR has been filed against him. An ITR activist named Pandit Keshav has reportedly lodged an FIR against the West Australian at the Delhi Gate Police Station, urging to impose a ban on Marsh.

The alleged complaint against the seam-bowling all-rounder is that he placed his feet on the coveted trophy, thereby humiliating 140 crore Indians deliberately. The police officials are understood to have accepted the case and filed an FIR based on the same.

Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n2oViCDgna — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

In his complaint, the ITR activist has called for Marsh to be prohibited from playing in India moving forward and sent a copy of the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. With the FIR lodged, an action could be in line against the 32-year-old, if seen fit.

During a candid chat with PUMA India, fast bowler Mohammed Shami wasn't impressed by Marsh's actions and said:

"I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fights, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy."

Mitchell Marsh mustered two hundreds during the 2023 World Cup:

Marsh, meanwhile, had a fruitful 2023 World Cup with the bat, mustering hundreds against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The powerful all-rounder notably had to depart home midway through the tournament due to his grandfather's death before returning to India. He finished with 441 runs in 10 matches averaging 49.

TAKE A BOW, MITCHELL MARSH...!!!!!



He played a sensational innings, he smashed unbeatan 177*(132) including 17 fours and 9 Sixes against Bangladesh in this World Cup - One of the finest Knocks in the World Cup history. pic.twitter.com/UVAwzs0ZOR — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 11, 2023

The final turned out to be a memorable one for Australia as India walked in as heavy favourites at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the visitors brought their A game and delivered disciplined performances across formats to upstage the hosts. Travis Head cracked a brilliant 137 in pursuit of 241 as Australia sealed their 6th title.