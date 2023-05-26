 'It is serious': Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It is serious': Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury

'It is serious': Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it looks like Antony sustained a serious injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea, here on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it looks like Antony sustained a serious injury during the first half of the 4-1 win over Chelsea, here on Thursday. United successfully booked a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive victory, but it seems to have come at a cost.

Read Also
Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Al Thani submits 'take it or leave it' offer price to seize control...
article-image

Antony expected to serve lengthy time on the sidelines

The Brazilian winger was taken off on a stretcher in the 29th minute of the game with an apparent ankle injury following a fair tackle by Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Rashford came on for Antony.

Not only was Antony in agony after being hurt in a challenge against Chalobah but Luke Shaw was also withdrawn at half-time with an injury, as Tyrell Malacia took his place.

"Everyone has seen him came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury," Ten Hag revealed during the post-match press conference.

Read Also
Manchester United sale expected to enter another round as Sheikh Jassim Al Thani prepares £6...
article-image

Build on from progressive season

While Man United confirmed a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League with their win on Thursday, the potential loss of Antony for the final match of the Premier League season, against Fulham, and, especially, the FA Cup final with Manchester City, would be a big blow, for the team and player.

Third place is the objective for United when Fulham come to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to avenge their FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

They will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Read Also
Manchester United fans stage massive 'Glazer Out' protest against ahead of Aston Villa game over...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Test Championship winner to take home a purse of $1.6 million

ICC World Test Championship winner to take home a purse of $1.6 million

Brentford Striker Ivan Toney diagnosed as gambling addict, placed 13 bets against his own team,...

Brentford Striker Ivan Toney diagnosed as gambling addict, placed 13 bets against his own team,...

'We are sure that malli is in safe hands': Matheesha Pathirana's sister over the moon after meeting...

'We are sure that malli is in safe hands': Matheesha Pathirana's sister over the moon after meeting...

'Absolutely no excuse for this': Mohamed Salah devastated as Liverpool fail to qualify for Champions...

'Absolutely no excuse for this': Mohamed Salah devastated as Liverpool fail to qualify for Champions...

'It is serious': Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury

'It is serious': Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag gives update on Antony's injury