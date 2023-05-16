Manchester United sale expected to enter another round as Sheikh Jassim Al Thani prepares £6 billion: Report

According to Saudi Arabian journalist Nawaf, Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, is considering making a last-ditch attempt to buy Manchester United. Reports suggest that he is willing to offer as much as £6 billion, which is the same amount that the Glazers have reportedly been seeking as their selling price. If this bid were to go through, it could reveal the true intentions of the American owners all along.

Sheikh Jassim's world record could change everything. The Qatari businessman is said to be preparing an offer that would meet the Glazers' asking price, which has not been seen so far from other interested parties. However, it is important to note that Sheikh Jassim is only considering a bid at the moment, and there is no guarantee that he will actually make an offer.

Meanwhile, Avram Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United, was spotted leaving Claridge's Hotel in London, which is owned by the father of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. The sighting has led to speculation that Sheikh Jassim is still in the running to acquire Manchester United, although reports suggest that he is unlikely to be successful in his bid.

Pendulum sale

The Glazers confirmed in November last year that they are open to selling the football club. However, interested candidates have not been able to meet the £6 billion asking price. While Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently seen as the frontrunner, he has not yet agreed to the Glazers' demands.

It was reported by The Sun last week that Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the frontrunner as talks between the Raine Group and prospective bidders were going on. Ratcliffe has proposed partial ownership that would still keep the Glazers at the club, which has been met with criticism from fans who have demanded a full sale.

Manchester United has been the crown jewel among the several businesses run by the Glazer family, and hence it is no secret that the American family headed by brothers Joel and Avram Glazer would be open and would prefer Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed idea.

It is prudent to say that Sheikh Jassim's vast resources stemming from state money could blow out any competition; however, as earlier reported, the Qataris arent willing to overpay for the club and are willing to walk away if the asking price exceeds their investment plans.