Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Al Thani submits 'take it or leave it' offer price to seize control of Manchester United: Report

Sheikh Jassim wishes to acquire Manchester United | (Credits: Twitter)

A staggering last-minute "take it or leave it" offer has been made for Manchester United by the Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim who wants to acquire the team. According to the Daily Mail, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly made a final, enhanced bid in an attempt to edge his competitor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and reach an agreement for full control of the Premier League giants to put an end to the long-standing controversy.

Three rounds of bidding have already surpassed with a deadline for final offers set last month. It seemed as if the British tycoon Ratcliffe was in pole position. His offer was valued higher than the Qatari's, despite not being for 100% of the club's shares.

With the transfer window about to begin and United's roster in need of reinforcement, it was hoped that a preferred bidder would be selected last week. Although negotiations have been ongoing, Sheikh Jassim made another move earlier today in a last-ditch effort to grab control of the club.

Marked improvement on Jassim's offer from the previous one:

Although Jassim's offer is likely lower than Ratcliff's, the Daily Mail reported that it is still at an improved bidding price. The offer also contains a promise of investment in the playing squad and upgrading the Old Trafford Stadium.

It remains to be seen how Ratcliffe's Ineos Group will react to the most recent development. All sides are said to be involved in ongoing discussions. If Ratcliffe thrives, one of his ideas is to acquire a 50% stake, which would result in a phased acquisition that values the club at about £6 billion.