ISPL Season 3: Falcon Risers Hyderabad Crush Majhi Mumbai By 9 Wickets; Chennai Singams Edge Past Srinagar Ke Veer

Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Chennai Singams register convincing wins in ISPL Season 3 matches at Surat | File Photo

Surat, January 24, 2026: Falcon Risers Hyderabad delivered a commanding all-round performance to dismantle Majhi Mumbai by nine wickets, while Chennai Singams overcame a mid-innings wobble to defeat Srinagar Ke Veer by four wickets in their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 encounters at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Saturday.

Match 2: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai

Chasing a modest target of 53, the Hyderabad franchise raced home in just 6.1 overs, anchored by an explosive unbeaten knock from Prashant Gharat.

After being asked to bat, Majhi Mumbai struggled to generate momentum against a disciplined Falcon Risers bowling attack and were restricted to a sub-par 52/6 in their allotted 10 overs. Opener Thomas Dias provided the only significant resistance at the top of the order, scoring a run-a-ball 19. However, the innings was derailed by a spectacular spell from Pritpal Singh, who returned remarkable figures of two wickets for just two runs in his two overs.

Pritpal Singh was ably supported by Mansoor KL, who conceded only five runs in his two-over quota, stifling the Mumbai middle order. Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Majhi Mumbai slipping to 19–3 early on. A late cameo from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor (14 not out off 11 balls) ensured the team crossed the 50-run mark, but the total proved insufficient.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad made light work of the chase. Opener Prashant Gharat was in punishing form, blasting an unbeaten 44 off just 22 deliveries. Despite losing Mansoor KL early to Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Gharat and Yogesh Penkar (8 not out) steered the side to victory with 23 balls to spare.

Match 1: Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer

Earlier in the day, chasing a modest target of 43, Chennai Singams were rattled by a clinical spell from Minad Manjrekar but ultimately crossed the line, finishing at 50 for 6 in just 5.5 overs against Srinagar Ke Veer.

After being put in to bat, Srinagar Ke Veer struggled to find any momentum and were restricted to a meagre 42 for 9 in their 10 overs. The Chennai bowling unit operated with surgical precision. Sunil Kumar (2/10), Anurag Sarshar (2/7) and Ankur Singh (2/14) were the primary wreckers, while Jagannath Sarkar and Ashish Pal maintained the squeeze with a wicket apiece. Mohd Razi provided the only meaningful resistance for Srinagar, scoring 13 off 16 balls before retiring out.

Defending a sub-50 total, Srinagar Ke Veer made a fight of it through Minad Manjrekar. Manjrekar turned the game on its head with a sensational spell of 3 for 3 in his two overs, including a maiden. Prajyot Ambhire chipped in with 2 for 13, leaving the Singams reeling. However, Jagannath Sarkar turned hero with the bat as well, top-scoring with a brisk 16 off 9 balls to stabilise the chase. Backed by Aman Yadav’s nine-run cameo, Chennai reached the target with more than four overs to spare.

On Sunday, Falcon Risers Hyderabad face Tiigers of Kolkata at 5:30 pm, while Bengaluru Strikers meet Chennai Singams in another southern derby at 8 pm.

ISPL Season 3 matches are being televised live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar. Tickets for matches are available online on BookMyShow.

Brief scores:

Match 1: Chennai Singams 50/6 in 5.5 overs (Jagannath Sarkar 16, Aman Yadav 9; Minad Manjrekar 3/3, Prajyot Ambhire 2/13) beat Srinagar Ke Veer 42/9 in 10 overs (Mohd Razi 13, Harsh Adsul 6; Anurag Sarshar 2/7, Sunil Kumar 2/10) by four wickets.

Match 2: Falcon Risers Hyderabad 55/1 in 6.1 overs (Prashant Gharat 44*, Yogesh Penkar 8*; Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 1/9, Manish Waghmare 0/9) bt Majhi Mumbai 52/6 in 10 overs (Thomas Dias 19, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 14*; Pritpal Singh 2/2, Lokesh Lokesh 1/9) by nine wickets.