Jonty Rhodes Joins Budweiser 0.0 To Put ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy ‘In The Hands Of Fans’

Mumbai, January 24, 2026: Budweiser 0.0 brought cricket’s most iconic symbol closer to fans as part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour at Lollapalooza India 2026. Displayed at the Budweiser Brew District on January 24, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy became a powerful focal point, giving thousands of fans the rare chance to experience the trophy up close in the middle of a cultural moment.

By bringing the Trophy Tour into one of India’s biggest cultural moments, Budweiser 0.0 united die-hard cricket fans and music lovers alike, reinforcing its belief that the most powerful brand moments are built by fans and felt together.

Jonty Rhodes anchors trophy experience

International cricket legend Jonty Rhodes was present on the ground, anchoring the Trophy Tour experience and interacting with fans. His presence added depth to the moment, connecting the legacy of the sport with a new generation of fans in an atmosphere driven by music, energy and celebration.

Commenting on his presence at Budweiser 0.0’s Trophy Tour, Jonty Rhodes said, “The World Cup Trophy represents years of passion, competition and dreams. To see it shared with fans at Lollapalooza, especially with a younger, music-first audience, was powerful. It’s a great reminder that the spirit of cricket continues to evolve and find new stages.”

Brand brings sport and culture together

Vineet Sharma, Vice President – Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, said, “Lollapalooza India gave us the opportunity to bring together two powerful passions in a way that felt natural and fan-led. By placing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy within the festival, we gave fans a chance to engage with the game they love in a completely different setting. For Budweiser 0.0, this is what meaningful brand building looks like — when sport, music and community come together, and fans feel part of something iconic.”

Festival activations powered by Budweiser 0.0

Budweiser 0.0 also powered the BUDX Stage, which hosted a weekend of high-energy performances and culminated with Linkin Park closing the festival. BUDX Fan Passes unlocked exclusive access and elevated experiences across the venue for festival-goers, while Bud & Burgers complemented the on-ground offering, making Budweiser a central part of the Lollapalooza experience from day to night.

A cultural crossover moment

By taking the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy into the heart of Lollapalooza India, Budweiser 0.0 created a rare cultural crossover moment. The activation reinforced the brand’s fan-first philosophy, delivering experiences that move beyond sponsorships to become part of culture itself.

About Budweiser

Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavourful, crisp American-style lager and is India’s leading premium beer brand. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of optimism and celebration and is enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world.

Budweiser is globally recognised for its unwavering commitment to quality, using a 30-day brewing process and a Beechwood ageing technique to deliver a taste, smoothness and drinkability that consistently delights consumers everywhere. Globally, India is the fourth-largest market for Budweiser.

Budweiser 0.0 brings the same premium quality and taste experience to the non-alcoholic segment, offering consumers a sophisticated alternative that aligns with modern lifestyle choices while maintaining the brand’s heritage of excellence and cultural relevance.

