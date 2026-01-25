St Stanislaus And Don Bosco Dominate Finals Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey

St. Stanislaus and Don Bosco schools celebrate title wins on the finals day of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament. |

Mumbai, January 23, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament concluded at the St. Stanislaus ground, Bandra, with third-place playoffs and finals in the Under-10 and Under-12 Boys categories producing competitive encounters and deserving winners.

U-10 third-place playoff

The day began with the Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) third-place match, where Don Bosco International registered a comfortable 2–0 victory over Don Bosco High School, Matunga ‘B’. Madhav J. scored both goals to secure the third-place finish for Don Bosco International.

U-12 third-place playoff

In the Vijay Raheja Knockout Trophy (Boys U-12) third-place match, St. Stanislaus International put up a strong performance to defeat Don Bosco International 3–0. Ozil D’Souza scored once, while Mika Vesuna struck twice to seal the win.

U-10 boys Runners up (St. Stanislaus) |

U-10 boys winners (Don Bosco) |

U-10 final decided on shootout

The Oliver Andrade League (Boys U-10) final saw a thrilling contest between Don Bosco High School ‘A’, Matunga, and St. Stanislaus High School. After both teams remained locked at the end of regulation time, Don Bosco High School held their nerve in the shootout to win 5–4 and lift the title. Lean D’Souza, Siddhav Chauhan, Ansh Bhuwad, Riyansh Shinde and Shrihan Shinde converted for Don Bosco, while Andre Menezes, Ayush Sharma, Pradnesh Shinde and Arunav Swargam scored for St. Stanislaus.

U-12 boys Runners up (Don Bosco) |

U-12 boys winners (St. Stanislaus) |

St. Stanislaus clinch U-12 title

The tournament concluded with the Vijay Raheja Knockout Trophy (Boys U-12) final, where St. Stanislaus High School produced a dominant display to defeat Don Bosco High School 3–0. Ashnil D’Souza, Jao Yadav and Rahul Gudekar were on target as St. Stanislaus clinched the championship in emphatic fashion.

Brief scores — January 23

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament)

Oliver Andrade League – Boys U-10

(Third place) Don Bosco International 2 (Madhav J. 2) bt Don Bosco H.S., Matunga ‘B’ 0

(Final) Don Bosco H.S., Matunga ‘A’ drew with St. Stanislaus H.S. — Don Bosco H.S. won 5–4 in shootout

Vijay Raheja Knockout Trophy – Boys U-12

(Third place) St. Stanislaus International 3 (O. D’Souza, M. Vesuna 2) bt Don Bosco International 0

(Final) St. Stanislaus H.S. 3 (A. D’Souza, J. Yadav, R. Gudekar) bt Don Bosco H.S. 0