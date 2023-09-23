ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep Disappointment'

Kerala Blasters FC. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kerala Blasters Football Club on Friday expressed "deep disappointment" and concern over an incident of alleged racism during its Indian Super League match with Bengaluru FC in Kochi.

Reportedly, Bengaluru FC player Ryan Williams had allegedly racially abused Kerala Blasters defender Aiban Dohling during the inaugural match of the league's 10th season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Thursday, prompting them to register a complaint. The alleged incident took place at the 82nd minute of the match in which Kerala Blasters won.

"We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behaviour" - Kerala Blasters FC

"It has come to our attention that during the match, one of our players was subjected to a disrespectful gesture by a Bengaluru FC player. We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behaviour in our club and in the sport. Racism, discrimination, and disrespectful actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

The club also said that an official complaint has been lodged with the appropriate authorities urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Kerala Blasters wish to express our deep disappointment and concern with a regrettable incident that occurred during our opening match against Bengaluru FC," the statement said.

The club said that football is a sport that "unites people from diverse backgrounds and cultures" and was a platform for mutual respect.

"We remain committed to promoting a culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect in football and in our club," it said, urging Bengaluru FC to take appropriate action.

The video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)