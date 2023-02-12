ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters supporters assault Bengaluru FC fans in viral video; Watch

There was an incident in the Indian Super League 2023 on Saturday night as a group of Kerala Blasters supporters assaulted Bengaluru FC fans after their team's loss at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC fans were heavily outnumbered by Kerala Blasters' Manjappada or Yellow Army despite the match being played in Bengaluru.

The match ended 1-0 in the home team's favour as Roy Krishna's 32nd-minute goal separated the two sides after 90 minutes. The win helped Bengaluru FC leap FC Goa to take fifth place on the points table while Kerala remain in third spot.

But the match was overshadowed by crowd violence as Kerala fans turned unruly and videos of the brawl are going viral on social media.

