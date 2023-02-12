IND vs AUS 3rd Test shifted out of Dharamsala due to unprepared outfield: Report

Dharamsala Stadium | Photo: Twitter

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia has been shifted out of Dharamsala, according to media reports.

The stadium is yet to be ready to host cricket matches as the entire outfield and the pitch was relaid recently by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

The new pitch is ready but nobody knows how it will exactly play out and there is also a ‘small patch near the square’ is yet to be completed, Indian Express informed after speaking to a top official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection.

"We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA told Indian Express on Friday.

Incidentally, the only Test Dharamsala has hosted till date was between India and Australia in the 2017 BGT.

Pune, Vizag likely contenders to play host

The BCCI is reportedly looking at Pune and Vizag as the likely venues where the third Test could be held. The match starts from March 1.

India won the first Test inside three days in Nagpur on Saturday after crushing Australia by an innings and 132 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The second Test will be played in Delhi from February 17.

