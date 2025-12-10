 ISF Academy × BWF × ISSO Global Coach Upskilling Program Begins Across India
ISSO is extremely excited to collaborate with ISF Academy on this transformative effort to strengthen grassroots sports through structured curriculum, scientific methodology, and international best practices

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
The International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy, in association with leading world federations, has launched an ambitious global initiative to upskill Physical Education teachers and school coaches. In India, this landmark program is being delivered in partnership with the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) and the Badminton World Federation (BWF), bringing world-class training directly to schools.

ISSO is extremely excited to collaborate with ISF Academy on this transformative effort to strengthen grassroots sports through structured curriculum, scientific methodology, and international best practices.

At the commencement of the program, Mr. Romain Fermon, Director – ISF Academy, stated:
“This initiative will be a game changer in uplifting grassroots sports. When we strengthen our educators with the right tools and structure, we strengthen the entire sports ecosystem.”

Two globally accredited trainers from the BWF faculty are leading the India sessions:

Mr. Yong Joo Chua – conducting the intensive training program in Pune

Mr. Guillaume Gailly – leading the Delhi session with an equally impactful module

Both experts bring deep knowledge in coaching methodology, teaching pedagogy, and athlete development, giving Indian PE educators a rare opportunity to learn directly from international master trainers.

Across both cities, a large number of educators and PE teachers have already benefitted, gaining new skills, enhanced understanding of modern coaching principles, and practical tools that will elevate sports education in their schools.

ISSO, at its core, is deeply aligned with this vision, as its long-standing mission is to contribute towards making India a true sporting nation. Everything ISSO builds—from skill-development clinics, coaches’ upliftment programs, and global teacher networks to structured tournaments, national pathways, and opportunities for students to compete at world championships—moves in one clear direction: strengthening the foundation of school sports and creating a robust ecosystem where every child, coach, and educator can thrive. This collaboration with ISF Academy and BWF is a powerful step forward in that mission.

This initiative marks the beginning of many more global-standard coach education programs under the ISF–ISSO partnership, committed to empowering teachers and uplifting school sports across India.

